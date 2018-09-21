Bus conductor held for killing driver over petty issue

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The conductor of a school bus was on Saturday caught by a police officer while killing the vehicle’s driver for not returning his mobile phone.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aslam Khan said that Chooda Maniaryal, 23, hailing from Nepal, hit driver Joginder’s head with a small fire extinguisher at north Delhi’s Rani Bagh at around 11 a.m.

He was taken to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in the area where he was declared dead.

“It was a quarrel over petty issue. The deceased had borrowed the accused’s phone yesterday (Friday), but when asked to return on Saturday, Joginder refused to give it back.”

“During a scuffle over the issue, Chooda got violent and hit him in the head,” Khan said, adding that a police officer saw it all.

The accused was immediately arrested and a case of murder registered against him.

–IANS

mg/nir