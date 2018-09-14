Bus fares hiked in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 15 (IANS) The Odisha government on Saturday hiked bus fares across all categories under the automatic fare adjustment mechanism following the increase in fuel prices.

As per the order of the transport department, the bus fares for the ordinary and express have been increased by 2 paise per km.

The charges for the deluxe and AC deluxe buses have been increased by 4 paise per km, said the order.

Now, the ordinary buses will charge 72 paise per km as against 70 paise per km and the express buses will charge 75 paise per km against 73 paise per km.

Similarly, the bus fare of the deluxe category has been increased to Rs 1.05 from Rs 1.01 per km. The bus fare for AC deluxe buses will now be Rs 1.27 from Rs 1.23 per km, said the order.

The state government took the decision after the diesel price increased from Rs 74.19 per litre (as on May 28 this year) to Rs 78.74 as on Saturday.

–IANS

cd/anp/bg