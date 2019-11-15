Business in LS on Thursday

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Thursday will witness further discussion on air pollution and climate change, besides a short discussion over the appointment of two key members to the Khadi and Village Industries board.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will move the motion for the election of the members to the National Board for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will also be tabled for consideration and passing. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash will move the the Bill. There will be a short duration discussion under Rule 193.

–IANS

