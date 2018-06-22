Buy Samsung Galaxy ‘J8’ in India from June 28

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Samsung on Wednesday announced that its recently launched Galaxy “J8” smartphone will be available for purchase in the country from June 28.

Priced at Rs 18,990, the device will be available across retail outlets and online through Samsung’s e-shop, Paytm, Flipkart and Amazon.

“With the ‘Galaxy J8’, consumers can customise their images without any third party app with features like ‘Live Focus’ and industry-first ‘Portrait Dolly’, ‘Portrait Backdrop’ and ‘Background Blue’ shape,” Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The smartphone comes with 6-inch “Super AMOLED Infinity Display” and dual-camera innovations.

The device has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that is expandable up to 256 GB.

Users purchasing Galaxy “J8” through ICICI bank credit and debit cards or Paytm Mall will get an additional cash back of Rs 2,000.

–IANS

vc/na/vm