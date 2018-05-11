Buying bedsheets? Look for pastel hues, subtle prints in summer

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Buying the right kind of bedsheets for your home or as a house warming gift for your friend can be a daunting task. Look for percale weaves and bright hues with subtle prints, suggest experts.

Abhinav Mahajan, Retail Director, Maspar, and Shankar Ram, Joint Managing Director, Peps Industries Pvt Ltd, have shared few tips on how to go about it:

* Percale weave is the ideal bed sheet type to be used during the summers. It regulates temperature to keep you cool on warm nights. The crispness of the percale sheets is unmatchable. It is easy maintenance as with every wash the bed sheet strengthens and can be ironed easily.

* A high-quality sheet is very important in the summer as it will be exposed to harsher conditions such as heat and dust. The bedsheet will need to be constantly washed and a high-quality sheet will ensure durability.

* If possible, get the custom fit of your bed sheet to match the mattress.

* Go for soothing solid colours or bright hues with subtle prints, depending on the decor of the bedroom. Pillow cases that match with the sheet will help complete the look of the bed.

–IANS

