BWF French Open: India’s singles campaign ends; Satwik-Chirag in semis

Odense (Denmark), Oct 27 (IANS) India’s challenge in singles events at the French Open BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament came to a disappointing end after star shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, joined senior pro Saina Nehwal in being ousted from the quarter-final round.

While Saina went down to World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying 20-22, 11-21 early Friday evening, defending champion Srikanth too suffered a straight game defeat 16-21, 19-21 to World No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan in the men’s singles quarter-final.

Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu then went down to He Bingjiao of China 13-21, 16-21 to bow out of the competition.

It was Sindhu’s second consecutive loss at the hands of the Chinese shuttler this year after her straight-game defeat in Indonesia Open in July.

However, the men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty kept India in the hunt by reaching the semi-finals.

Satwik and Chirag thrashed their compatriots Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy 21-17, 21-11 in an all-Indian quarter-final.

–IANS

tri/vm