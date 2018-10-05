By 2025, global AI market to reach $380 billion :Huawei

“Naturally, we believe that industry applications will be key to the success of AI over the next decade,” William Xu, Director of the Board and Chief Strategy Marketing Officer, said in his keynote address on the second day of the Huawei Connect 2018.

He said that Huawei plans to support one million AI developers and partners over three years.

“Helping industries go digital is not something that any company can do on its own. To effectively go digital, industries and industry organizations need to work together,” he said.

Elaborating the company’s strategy, Xu said that Huawei led the establishment of a platform that helps bring together industry organisations from across the globe.

“This GIO platform aims to facilitate communication and collaboration between industry organisations, with the ultimate goal of collectively helping industries go digital faster.

“Huawei’s vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world,” he said.

Xu said that by creating a synergy between platforms, AI, and the ecosystem, “we are doing what we can to speed up the arrival of the intelligent world”.

Stressing the use of power of technology and relying on one’s own actions, he said that industry insight will help make many breakthroughs in AI industry.

“Human expertise and experience are invaluable, and we should translate these into AI skills,” he said, adding that while creating value, AI systems generate additional data that can be used to train them and make them smarter.

Huawei is incorporating AI with more and more of its products and solutions, he said, describing how the company is using AI in airports.

“By adopting AI and modernizing its infrastructure, the Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport every day, with more than 120,000 passengers travelling through, no longer needs to use Gantt charts to manually arrange flight schedules.

“AI automates this process. Now, about 80 per cent flights use jet bridges instead of remote staircases. In this project, we also used facial recognition technology for more smooth customs clearance. This has reduced passenger wait times by 15 per cent,” he said.

Currently, there are over 1,000 flight departures and arrivals at the Shenzhen airport.

Giving other example that combines AI with the transportation industry, he said that Shenzhen has the highest vehicle density in China, with 510 vehicles on the road per kilometre.

“In June 2018, the Shenzhen Traffic Police chose Huawei Cloud to manage traffic lights in the district. They incorporated AI technology at nine intersections in Bantian. With this solution, traffic light control rules are adjusted in real time based on traffic conditions.

“This means traffic lights are getting smarter. In the past, drivers counted down the time until the light changed. Now, traffic lights count cars and then change themselves. The results are incredible,” he said.

Xu asserted that Huawei will continue to expand its expertise in AI and maintain technological leadership.

“Huawei is committed to fairness, collaboration, and shared success. We have forged solid relationships with our ecosystem partners, and we are working together to build a thriving AI ecosystem,” he said.

–IANS

bns/tsb/mr