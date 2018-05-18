By god’s grace, got another chance to serve people: Kumaraswamy

Hassan (Karnataka), May 21 (IANS) Karnataka’s Chief Minister-designate H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he had got a chance to serve the people again by God’s grace and his parents’ blessings despite a fractured mandate in the May 12 elections.

“Although the people did not bless me and our party with a clear mandate, I have got an opportunity again to serve them by God’s grace and my parent’s blessings,” Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) state President Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

On a visit to his home town Holenarsipur, about 180 km from Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy prayed at the Ranganatha Swamy and Laskhminarasimha Swamy temples here for the success of the JD-S-Congress coalition government that will come to power when he takes oath on Wednesday.

“A great responsibility is being given to me again to serve the people, especially farmers, women and youths. I am sure I will rise to the occasion with God’s blessings, people’s wishes and the support of the Congress,” said Kumaraswamy.

Clarifying that he was not becoming the Chief Minister for the second time for the sake of power, the JD-S leader said that he accepted the Congress offer to head the coalition government to work for the people’s welfare.

“This is big challenge. As I know the problems of the people, I will strive to address them,” added Kumaraswamy.

Governor Vajubjai Vala invited the 58-year-old JD-S legislative party leader on Saturday to form the coalition government after the fall of the three-day BJP government led by Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, who resigned even before the trust vote was conducted since his party was seven MLAs short of the halfway mark to prove simple majority in a house of 222 members.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Kumaraswamy will take oath at 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday in front of the state Secretariat (Vidhan Soudha) in Bengaluru in the presence of national leaders and about a lakh people.

This is the second time that Kumaraswamy, the third son of JD-S supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Chennamma, will be the Chief Minister, and 12 years after the JD-S formed a coalition government with the BJP on February 4, 2006. He occupied the CM office for 20 months till October 9, 2007, during his earlier stint.

–IANS

bha-fb/tsb