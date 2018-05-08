BYD intends to set up electric vehicles plant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 9 (IANS) BYD Auto Co, Ltd, a leading Chinese company which produces electric vehicles, intends to establish its production plant in Hyderabad, it was announced on Wednesday.

Representatives from the company on Wednesday called on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who assured them all help.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, told the company officials that 100 per cent electric vehicles will be used in the state and in the first phase, the government will place order for purchase of 500 electric vehicles, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

He had a brief journey in the electric bus designed and developed by BYD and appreciated its quality, saying that the bus is highly convenient for a comfortable journey as well as for a pollution free atmosphere.

The BYD representatives, including BYD General Manager Liu Xueliang and Executive Director Zhang Jie, told KCR that if once charged the vehicle will be able to move for 300-400 km. The vehicle can be fully charged within three hours. They informed CM that along with buses they also manufacture cars, autos and trucks.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to encourage 100 per cent electric vehicles usage to make Hyderabad pollution free city. He said that phase wise usage of 100 per cent electric vehicles will be introduced in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Private institutions will also be encouraged to use them.

Stating that pollution due to vehicles is on the increase in towns and cities, he said that the only way to control and reduce this is the usage of electric vehicles.

