Bypolls for two Lok Sabha, one assembly seat in Maharashtra on May 28

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) The Election Commission on Thursday announced May 28 as the date for polling in by-elections for two Lok Sabha and one assembly seat in Maharashtra which are vacant for various reasons.

The by-polls will be held in Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituencies and the Palu-Kadegaon assembly seat in Sangli.

Electronic Voting Machines and VVPATs shall be deployed in the elections and the counting of votes will take place simultaneously on May 31.

The Palghar seat in north Konkan fell vacant after the sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MP Chintaman Vanga died on January 30 following a heart attack.

Byelections to the other seat were necessitated when in early December 2017, sitting member Nana Patole, also of the BJP, quit the party and the Lok Sabha seat to join the Congress.

The Palus-Kadegaon seat in Sangli district of western Maharashtra fell vacant after the death of veteran Congress leader and ex-minister Patangrao Kadam on March 9.

–IANS

qn/vd