CA falls to death in Kolkata

Kolkata, March 17 (IANS) A 45-year-old woman Chartered Accountant died after she fell from the 17th floor of a city high rise on Saturday, police said, adding they suspect that it was a case of suicide.

Sonali Aikat’s body was found in a pool of blood on the ground floor of the posh South City apartment after private security personnel deployed there rushed to the spot on hearing a loud thud around noon.

Prescriptions for depression were later found from her residence.

Police also stumbled on books containing number of writings on suicide and ways to commit it.

Police suspect that Aikat was for long preparing for the extreme step.

–IANS

ssp/vd