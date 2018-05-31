CA, IBM join hands to help businesses innovate faster

Santa Clara (California), June 6 (IANS) To help clients modernise their IT infrastructure to innovate faster, software major CA Technologies has announced a new partnership with tech giant IBM.

Under the partnership, the two companies will jointly develop and sell new services for IBM’s Cloud Managed Services on z Systems (zCloud).

It will enable clients that rely on the “CA Mainframe Resource Intelligence” for business-critical operations to easily access development, testing, application management and regulatory compliance services within IBM’s zCloud for operational resiliency, efficiencies and workforce agility.

The announcement was made at CA’s second annual “Built to Change” summit on Tuesday.

“CA and IBM have an opportunity to help our clients overcome challenges in rising costs of IT ownership, workforce evolution and security issues head-on,” said Greg Lotko, General Manager, Mainframe at CA Technologies.

“Together, we give every company an opportunity to realise an even greater value in their investments by combining the reliability of the mainframe with the speed and agility of DevOps,” he added.

“CA Mainframe Resource Intelligence” is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based offering.

“To assist our clients, IBM introduced Cloud Managed Services on z Systems. IBM and CA are committed to deepening the platform’s role in enterprise digital transformation,” added Philip Guido, General Manager of Infrastructure Services for IBM Global Technology Services.

Clients using z Systems can also leverage CA tools to help reduce costs, speed application deployment and integration.

The software and services are available to all IBM Managed Cloud Services for z Systems clients in North America and will be rolled out globally throughout the year.

In addition to the new innovations for mainframe environments, CA also announced a set of new solutions and capabilities spanning across its comprehensive enterprise software portfolio.

The new leading-edge solutions will unleash the power of the “Mainframe” for the future and new possibilities for the “Modern Software Factory”.

–IANS

