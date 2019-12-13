CAA protests at Jama Masjid: DMRC shuts old city stations

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) With anti-CAA protest marches and meets scheduled to begin at Jama Masjid on Friday, three metro stations in the vicinity have been temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted: “Entry and exit gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid are closed. Trains will not be halting at these station.”

Announcements at the stations are being made to alert passengers on the closure.

Several protests are due to be held during the day in Delhi against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Prominent among them is the march from Jama Masjid.

–IANS

