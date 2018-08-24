Cab driver arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) A cab driver of a private school was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused committed the crime on Monday while taking the victim to her residence in Palam.

“The accused parked the cab at a deserted place and assaulted the victim. He later threatened her not to disclose the incident to her parents and dropped her some metres away from her residence,” Deputy Commissioners of Police Devender Arya said.

“The victim later informed her mother about the assault following which the police was informed,” the officer added.

–IANS

