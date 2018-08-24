Cab driver held for minor’s rape in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) A cab driver has been arrested under the stringent POCSO Act on charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl studying in a private school here, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Monu took the six-year-old child to a deserted place on Thursday and sexually assaulted her. He warned her against disclosing the crime to her parents and dropped her some metres away from her residence, Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said.

After the girl informed her mother, her parents filed a complaint the next day with the school management. Monu called up her father and threatened him to take back his complaint, the DCP said.

After unsatisfactory response from the school management, the parents filed a police complaint on Monday. Monu was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and arrested from his house in Trilokpuri.

