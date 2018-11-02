Cabinet appproves central tribal university in AP

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) THe Union cabinet on Thursday approved setting up of ‘Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh’. It will be established in Relli village of Vizianagaram District.

The proposed university will come up after necessary amendment in the Central Universities Act, Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

“The ‘Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh’ will be set up in Relli village of Vizianagaram District as provided under the Thirteenth Schedule to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

“Cabinet has also approved the provision of funds of Rs 420 crore for the first phase expenditure towards establishment of the Central Tribal University,” the government said in its statement.

