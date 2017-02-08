Cabinet apprised of India-Vietnam space agreement

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of the agreement between India and Vietnam on the usage of outer space for peaceful purposes, said an official.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Cooperation with Vietnam through this Framework Agreement would lead to development of joint activity in the field of application of space technologies for the benefit of humanity,” said a government statement.

The Framework Agreement on cooperation in the exploration and usage of outer space for peaceful purposes was signed during the Prime Minister’s visit to Vietnam in September last year.

The agreement would enable the two countries to explore the potential interest areas of cooperation in the space science, technology and applications like remote sensing, satellite communication and navigation and other areas.

