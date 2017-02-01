Cabinet approves 20-year loan tenure under CLSS in PMAY

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of tenure of loans under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) vertical of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission from 15 to 20 years and introduced the scheme for middle income group (MIG) category.

An initial allocation of Rs 1,000 crore in the 2017-18 Budget at the budgetary estimate stage has been made for the proposed CLSS for MIG.

The scheme will be named as CLSS for economically weaker sections of society/Lower Income Group (LIG), an official statement said.

“The increased loan tenure will also ease the payment timeline and allow for coverage of a higher number of beneficiaries under the policy,” said JLL India’s Chairman and Country Head Anuj Puri.

The cabinet also allowed the Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs) that have signed an MoU with the Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs), under the CLSS vertical of PMAY (Urban) to extend the mandate of their MoU to CLSS for MIG with appropriate changes as applicable.

The interest subsidy to be disbursed to the beneficiaries will be credited to their home loan accounts after the PLIs have satisfied the eligibility criteria through their due diligence processes.

The outreach of the schemes will ensure greater participation amongst the EWS, LIG and MIG segment of the society to provide Housing for All by 2022, thereby ensuring equity and inclusiveness, the official statement said.

“The outreach to MIG beneficiaries is in line with the PM’s announcement on December 31 regarding interest subvention for loans up to Rs 9 lakh and Rs 12 lakh,” Puri added.

