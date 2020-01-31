Cabinet approves amendments to IIIT laws, appointments

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved introduction of the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020. It also gave ex-post facto approval for creation of 21 posts of Directors and Registrars, one each in 20 IIITs (PPP) and one in IIITDM Kurnool (IIIT-CFTI).

Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will declare the remaining 5 IIITs-PPP along with the existing 15 Indian Institutes of Information Technology in public private partnership mode as ‘Institutions of National Importance’ with powers to award degrees.

This will entitle them to use the nomenclature of Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) or Master of Technology (M.Tech) or Ph.D degree as issued by a University or Institution of National Importance. It will also enable the Institutes to attract enough students required to develop a strong research base in the country in the field of information technology.

Introduction of the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020; for amending the principal Acts of 2014 and 2017 to grant statutory status to five Indian Institutes of Information Technology in Public Private Partnership mode at Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur and declare them as Institutions of National Importance along with already existing 15 Indian Institutes of Information Technology is under the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public-Private Partnership) Act, 2017.

The objective of the approval is for formalization of IIITs at Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur. These IIITs are already functioning as Societies registered under Societies Registration Act of 1860. They will now be covered under the IIIT (PPP) Act, 2017, similar to the other 15 IIITs established under the scheme in PPP mode.

Further, IIITDM Kurnool has been established as per the IIIT Act, 2014 and is functioning with the other 4 IIITs namely IIIT Allahabad, IIITM Gwalior, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram. The post of Director and Registrar in these IIITs are already existing and the present proposal merely formalizes them without any additional financial outgo.

IIITs are envisaged to promote higher education and research in the field of Information Technology. Under the scheme of setting up of 20 new IIITs in Public Private Partnership (IIT PPP) mode as approved by the Union Cabinet in 2010, 15 IIITs are already covered by the IIIT (PPP) Act, 2017, while remaining 5 IIITs are to be included under the Schedule of the Act.

