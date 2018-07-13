Cabinet approves BRICS MoU for Regional Aviation Partnership Cooperation

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The union cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) amongst BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations for a Regional Aviation Partnership Cooperation.

According to an official statement, the MoU signifies an important landmark in the civil aviation relations between India and other BRICS member states and has the potential to spur greater trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchanges amongst them.

–IANS

rv/sed