Cabinet approves Calcutta High Court’s circuit bench at Jalpaiguri

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court at West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri.

The bench will have jurisdiction over four districts: Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar.

According to an official release, the decision comes against the backdrop of the decision of the Calcutta High Court Full Court Meeting in 1988, the cabinet decision of June 2006 approving the setting up of high court circuit bench at Jalpaiguri and the visit by a team of judges led by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to the proposed site of the circuit bench on August 30, 2018 to assess the progress on infrastructure facilities there.

–IANS

