Cabinet approves continuation of higher education mission

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday gave its approval for continuation of centrally-sponsored Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) from April 1 this year to March 31, 2020.

The scheme aims to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio of the country to 30 per cent by 2020.

In its second phase, it also aims at creation of 70 new model degree colleges and eight new professional colleges, enhancing quality and excellence in 10 select State universities and 70 autonomous colleges.

Among its aims is providing infrastructural support to 50 universities and 750 colleges, improving access, equity and accessibility of higher education in states through academic, governance and affiliation and other reforms.

The scheme seeks to increase spending on higher education by the state governments, improve equity in higher education by providing adequate opportunities of higher education to socially deprived communities, identity and fill up the existing gaps in higher education, by augmenting and supporting efforts of state governments.

An official release said the total cost of the scheme, including state share of new proposals, is Rs 9,604 crore.

–IANS

