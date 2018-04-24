Cabinet approves declaration of Scheduled Areas in Rajasthan

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved declaration of Scheduled Areas in Rajasthan under the Constitution’s Fifth Schedule for benefit of tribals living there, an official statement said.

The Cabinet has given the approval by rescinding the Constitution Order (CO) 114 dated February 12, 1981 and promulgation of a new Constitution Order, which “will ensure that the Scheduled Tribes of Rajasthan will get benefits of protective measures available under the Fifth Schedule to the Constitution of India”, it said.

The decision came after the Rajasthan government requested extension of Scheduled Areas in the state due to re­organization of new districts and changes in population of Scheduled Tribes as per the 2011 Census.

The Scheduled Tribes reside in Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, and partial areas of Udaipur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Pali and Sirohi districts.

Three complete districts – Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, nine complete tehsils, one complete block and 46 complete gram panchayats covering 227 villages in district Udaipur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Pali and Sirohi would be included in the Scheduled Areas in the state.

No additional funds are required as to be expended on account of declaration of Scheduled Areas, as this will be part of Tribal Sub-Plan (now renamed Tribal Sub-Scheme) within existing schemes of Central and the state Governments for more focused attention in Scheduled Areas for effecting speedy development.

The Scheduled Areas were first notified in 1950. Subsequently, Constitution Orders specifying the Scheduled Areas were issued for Rajasthan in 1981.

–IANS

bns/vd