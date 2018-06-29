Cabinet approves exempting land for Fiji mission from commercial rates

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the exemption of commercial rates for the plot of land allotted to the High Commission of Fiji in New Delhi here, an official statement said.

It also decided to extend the same terms and conditions as offered by Fiji for the land offered to the High Commission of India in Suva, Fiji.

“The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved exemption from commercial rates for the plot No. 31-B, measuring 2800 sq. metre in Chanakyapuri, Diplomatic Area to the Fijian High Commission,” the statement said.

It said that Government of Fiji had offered a plot of land measuring 6,695 sq. metres at a special lease of 99 year period with a rent of FJ $100 per annum to be assessed every five years for construction of the High Commission of India in Suva in August 2015.

Fiji had proposed exchange of land on reciprocal basis.

“Given the special nature of bilateral relations with Fiji, exchange of plots on reciprocal basis by way of exemption from charging commercial rate for the plot of land allotted to High Commission of Fiji has been considered positively,” the statement said.

