Cabinet approves extradition agreement with Morocco

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Union Cabinet chiared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved signing and ratifying the extradition agreement between India and Morocco.

“The Agreement will be signed during the proposed VIP visit from Morocco from 11-18 November 2018,” an official statement said.

The agreement will provide a strong legal base for the extradition of fugitive offenders who are accused of economic offences, terrorism and other serious offences in one contracting state and found in another contracting state.

This Treaty will also strengthen bilateral relations to deal with criminal elements acting against the national interest of both India and Morocco.

The union cabinet also approved the agreement between India and Morocco on mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters.

The Agreement will be beneficial for the citizens of both the countries. It will also fulfill the desire of both the countries to strengthen the bonds of friendship and fruitful cooperation in the Civil and Commercial matters, which is the spirit, essence and language of the agreement.

This agreement between India and Morocco will enhance co-operation in the service of summons, judicial documents, letters of request and the execution of judgments decrees and arbitral awards.

India and Morocco have enjoyed cordial and friendly relations and over the years bilateral relations have witnessed significant depth and growth. Both nations are part of the Non-Aligned Movement.

