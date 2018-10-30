Cabinet approves India-Morocco agreement on criminal matters

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved an agreement between India and Morocco on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters aimed at increasing effectiveness in investigation and prosecution.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting here chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The agreement will provide a broad legal framework for bilateral cooperation between India and Morocco in investigation and prosecution of crime, tracing, restraint, forfeiture or confiscation or proceeds and instruments of crime,” an official statement said.

“It will further be instrumental in gaining better inputs and insights in the modus operandi of organised criminals and terrorists, which in turn can be used to fine-tune policy decisions in the field of internal security.”

–IANS

