Cabinet approves India-Senegal MoU on health

February 8th, 2017 0 comments 0

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Senegal in the field of health and medicine.

Among the main areas of cooperation are integrated disease surveillance, medical research, emergency relief, hospital management, drugs and pharmaceutical products/hospital equipment, traditional medicine and AIDS control.

A working group will be set up to elaborate on the cooperation and to oversee the implementation of the MoU.

–IANS

and/tsb/vt

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© 2015/2016 Can-India News a division of World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All rights reserved. Can-India News Privacy Policy.