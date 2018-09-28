Cabinet approves Metro projects for Bhopal, Indore

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Metro rail projects for Indore and Bhopal cities in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, to be built at a cost of Rs 14,442 crore over four years.

The Metro project in Bhopal will cost Rs 6,841.40 crore for two corridors of 27.87 km length. These corridors will be from Karond Circle to AIIMS (14.99 km) and Bhadbhada Square to Ratnagiri Tiraha (12.88 km).

The project will be executed under a partnership between the central and Madhya Pradesh governments in 50:50 ratio and “will connect all nodes of the city”, Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said while announcing the decisions.

The Indore line will be a 31.55 km-long ‘Ring Line’ connecting Bengali Square-Vijay Nagar-Bhawarsala-Airport-Patasia-Bengali Square and cost Rs 7,500.80 crore.

Both corridors will have multimodal integration with railway and Bus Rapid Transit System stations and feeder network of buses, intermediate public transport and non-motorised transport.

–IANS

