Cabinet approves MoU with Britain on return of illegal migrants

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to an MoU between India and Britain to facilitate return of illegal migrants between the two regions.

The agreement with the Britain and Northern Ireland will help in streamlining the procedure of return, in a specified time-frame, of nationals caught to be staying illegally in the other country.

“The MoU will facilitate the Visa Free Agreement for holders of diplomatic passports as well as liberalization of UK Visa Regime for those who are travelling to the UK legally,” an official statement said.

“It will ensure the return of persons who have no lawful basis to be in the territory of the other party after verification of nationality to its satisfaction.”

