Cabinet approves MoU with UAE on development cooperation in Africa

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and the United Arab Emirates on development cooperation in Africa.

The MoU entails setting up of a framework of cooperation between the two countries for implementing development partnership projects and programmes in Africa, an official statement said, adding that the proposal will help strengthen political and economic linkages between India and African countries and thus serve India’s broader strategic interests.

The Cabinet also approved an MoU between India and Norway on the India-Norway Ocean Dialogue.

The MoU is intended to promote cooperation in the areas of mutual interest pertaining to the development of blue economy, the release said, adding that Norway is a global leader in this respect with cutting-edge technologies and expertise in areas such as fisheries, hydrocarbons, renewable energy, sustainable harnessing of ocean resources and maritime transport.

The cabinet also approved MoU between India and Brazil on cooperationin the field of traditional systems of medicine and homoeopathy.

The release said that India and Brazil are rich in biodiversity with a large range of health practices based on medicinal plants and history of use of traditional medicine. Ayurveda, yoga and other traditional systems are also popular in Brazil.

The cabinet also approved MoU between India and Finland in biotechnology, for funding and implementing ambitious industry-led innovative and transnational projects within the broad scope of research development and innovation.

The Cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to the framework agreement between India and Indonesia on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes.

–IANS

ps/vd