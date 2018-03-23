Cabinet approves NSDF, NSDC restructuring

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the restructuring of National Skill Development Fund (NSDF) and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

The approval would lead to restructuring of composition of the Boards of NSDF and NSDC to strengthen governance, implementation and monitoring framework, an official statement said.

“The restructuring will also ensure better corporate governance, transparency and accountability in operations of NSDC besides strengthening the oversight role of NSDF,” it added.

NSDC and NSDF were set up by the Finance Ministry for implementing coordinated action for skill development.

