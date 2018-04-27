Cabinet approves plan to bring 11 agri schemes into one

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved a Green Revolution Krishonnati Scheme to bring coordination among 11 different agriculture schemes besides their effective monitoring.

“In order to fulfil the promise of doubling farmers’ income, our government has taken the decision to bring 11 schemes into one umbrella scheme. It is Harit Kranti Krishonnati Yojana. It is a historic decision,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said while briefing the media about the Cabinet decisions.

He said the Central share in implementing the new scheme will be Rs 33,279 crore.

