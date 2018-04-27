Cabinet approves plan to double farmers’ income

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the extension for two more years of a scheme that seeks to double farmers’ income by 2022.

The “Green Revolution – Krishonnati Scheme” aims bringing together under one umbrella 11 agricultural schemes besides their effective monitoring.

The scheme, launched last year, was approved for continuation beyond the 12th Plan. It will get the Centre’s share of Rs 33,279 crore for three years — 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

“In order to fulfil the promise of doubling farmers’ income, our government has taken the decision to club 11 schemes into one umbrella scheme. It is a historic decision,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the media.

These schemes look to develop the agriculture and allied sector in a holistic and scientific manner to increase the income of farmers by enhancing production, productivity and better returns on produce, according to an official release.

The major schemes are Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), National Food Security Mission (NFSM), National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) and Integrated Scheme on Agricultural Marketing (ISAM).

The other schemes are Submission on Agriculture Extension (SMAE), Sub Mission on Seeds and Planting Material (SMSP), Sub Mission on Plant Protection and Plant Quarantine (SMPPQ), Integrated Scheme on Agriculture Census, Economics and Statistics (ISACES), Integrated Scheme on Agricultural Cooperation (ISAC) and National e-Governance Plan (NeGP-A).

The schemes are aimed at creating and strengthening of infrastructure for production, reducing production cost and marketing of agriculture and allied products.

