Cabinet approves revised wages for Gramin Dak Sevaks

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revision in wage structure and allowances of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) which will entail an estimated expenditure of Rs 1,257.75 crore in 2018-19. The move will benefit 3.07 lakh Gramin Sevaks.

Briefing reporters after a cabinet meeting, Telecommunications Minister Manoj Sinha said Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) structure and slabs have been rationalised.

He said GDSs have been brought under two categories – Branch Postmasters and Assistant Branch Postmasters. A new risk and hardship allowance has been introduced.

–IANS

ps/and/mr