Cabinet approves Rs 2,044 cr for bonus to around 12 lakh railway staff
New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 2,044.31 crore for 78 days productivity linked bonus to about 11.91 lakh non-gazetted railway officials.
The announcement was made by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference here after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Each employee under this head would get about Rs 17,951 for 78 days,” Prasad said.
–IANS
