Cabinet approves setting up of AIIMS in Jharkhand

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a branch of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Deoghar, Jharkhand.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a provision of Rs 1,103 crore for the project.

The said AIIMS will be set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

An official statement said that it will have a 750 bed hospital, trauma centre facilities, and a medical college with an in-take of 100 MBBS students per year.

A nursing college with an in-take of 60 B.Sc. (Nursing) students per year, residential complexes and allied facilities, on the pattern of the Delhi AIIMS will also be part of it.

–IANS

mg/ahm/bg