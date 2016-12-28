Cabinet nod for ratifying International Solar Alliance agreement

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The Union cabinet on Wednesday gave post facto approval to India’s ratification of the framework agreement of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) launched last year jointly by India and France at Paris on the sidelines of the 21st Conference of Parties on climate change.

The ISA, headquartered in India with an interim secretariat at the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) premises in Gurugram, aims bring together more than 121 nations for coordinated research, low cost financing and rapid deployment of solar power.

“The Union Cabinet has given its ex-post facto approval to the proposal for ratification of ISA’s Framework Agreement by India,” a cabinet communique here said.

“The Agreement invokes the Paris Declaration on ISA and encapsulates the vision of the prospective member nations.

“UNDP and World Bank have already announced their partnership with the ISA. Till now, 25 nations have signed the Framework Agreement,” it added.

Earlier this year, French President Francois Hollande laid the foundation stone of the headquarters of ISA at Gurugram.

The ISA is a major international body headquartered in India. India has offered a contribution of around $15 million for creating the ISA corpus fund and has also offered training support for ISA member countries at the NISE.

–IANS

bc/vd