Cabinet nod for transfer of SSB land to Arunachal

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the transfer of a 5.99 acre Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) plot in Tawang to the Arunachal Pradesh government for constructing a multipurpose ground.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced the decision after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state government had identified land measuring 5.99 acres within the campus of SSB — a central paramilitary force mandated to guard 1,751 km India-Nepal and 699 km India-Bhutan borders — at Tawang for the multipurpose ground with parking facility over 4,73 acres and a ring road (1.26 acres), Singh said at a media briefing here.

“Accordingly, they requested for the transfer of the 5.99 acres to the state,” the Minister said.

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region has already sanctioned the project titled “construction of mega-festival-cum-multipurpose ground with parking facilities and approach road at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh” in March 2016. The ground will, apart from other events, is proposed to be used for holding tourism festivals.

–IANS

