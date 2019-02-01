Cabinet nod to agriculture, food industry agreement with Ukraine

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved thee signing of agreement between India and Ukraine for cooperation in agriculture and the food industry.

The proposed agreement, which provides for cooperation in various fields of agriculture and food industry, will remain in force for a period of five years.

A Joint Working Group comprising of representatives from both countries would be set up to discuss and prepare plans of cooperation in identified sectors and to monitor the implementation of tasks determined by the two parties.

The meetings of the Working Group will take place at least every two years, alternately in India and Ukraine.

–IANS

spk/vd