Cabinet okays MoU between India, Vietnam on postage stamp

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an MoU between India and Vietnam on issue of postage stamps with the theme of ancient architecture, an official statement said.

The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of the joint issue of a postage stamp between Department of Posts and Vietnam post, after the two mutually agreed to jointly issue postage stamps on “India-Vietnam: Joint Issue on the theme ‘Ancient Architecture’,” it said.

The commemorative joint issue stamps depicting Sanchi Stupa of India and Pho Minh Pagoda of Vietnam were released on January 25 after the MoU was signed between both postal administrations for this purpose on December 18, 2017.

–IANS

akk/vd