Cabinet okays MoU with Britain for cooperation in law, justice

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave the green signal to the signing of a MoU with Britain for cooperation in the field of law and justice.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) pertains to the concerns and requirements in the field of exchange of experience by legal professionals, government functionaries and their training and effective legal aid mechanism for resolution of disputes before various courts and tribunals, and proposes establishment of Joint Consultative Committees, an official said.

