Cabinet okays MoU with Britain for information sharing on crime

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved signing of agreement between India and Britain andd Northern Ireland regarding exchange of information in combating international criminality and tackling organised crime.

The MOU will reinforce the collaboration in the field of security that will be mutually beneficial, an official statement said.

It also said India and Britain already have an agreement concerning the investigation and prosecution of crime and the tracing, restraint and confiscation of the proceeds and instruments of crime (including crimes involving currency transfers) and terrorist funds, which was signed in 1995.

Both the countries desire to further strengthen cooperation in fighting international criminality and serious organised crime, it said.

–IANS

