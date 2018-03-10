Caine vows never to work with Woody Allen

London, March 12 (IANS) Actor Michael Caine says he will not work with filmmaker Woody Allen again after learning of the sexual assault allegations against him.

“I am so stunned. I’m a patron of the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) and have very strong views about paedophilia. I can’t come to terms with it, because I loved Woody and had a wonderful time with him,” theguardian.com quoted Caine as saying.

“I even introduced him to Mia (Farrow). I don’t regret working with him, which I did in complete innocence; but I wouldn’t work with him again, no,” he added.

Caine won an Oscar for his role in Allen’s film “Hannah and Her Sisters”.

Allen came under scrutiny for sexual misconduct allegations as his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a child.

Allen has denied the claims.

–IANS

sug/nn/