Calendar shows para-athletes aiming high

Kolkata, Feb 8 (IANS) Sky is the limit for Rubia Chatterjee, as the national gold medallist with a lower limb disability gets ready to toss the javelin.

Her photo and 11 other inspiring images of the “best yet struggling para-athletes” of West Bengal feature in a unique tabletop calendar labelled “Verve, Where The Mind Is Without Fear”.

An initiative of NGO Civilian Welfare Foundation, the funds raised through the sale of these calendars will be used to support these disabled athletes.

Capturing their indomitable spirit and unbridled passion for sports, the endeavour aims to promote paralympics at the local level to boost participation in the international arena, the organisers said.

Photographers Archan Mukherjee, Sourav Chakraborty and Souvik Banerjee have poignantly projected the sportspersons in a positive manner.

Turn the leaves of the calendar and you see cyclist Ujjwal Ghosh (upper limb disability), long jumper Harilal (80 per cent visual impairment) and Pritam, an aspiring wheelchair basket ball player (paraplegic), among others in action, aiming high.

Their personalities, replete with dynamism and valour, stand out despite the profoundness of their disabilities.

