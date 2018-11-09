California bans filming in wildfire zones

San Francisco, Nov 14 (IANS) Amidst the raging California wildfire, The California Film Commission has banned filming in state parks and beaches in the wildfire zones until further notice.

The commission made the announcement on Tuesday after the fire burned about 150 square miles of land in Ventura and Los Angeles counties in six days, reports variety.com.

“Due to the devastating fires in the Malibu area, Highway 1 along Pacific Coast Highway is closed to north and southbound traffic from Sunset Blvd. (Los Angeles County) to Las Posas Road (Ventura County).

“Applications for filming along this portion of PCH, as well as filming at the following State Parks and Beaches will not be accepted until further notice: Malibu Creek State Park, Malibu Pier, Tapia State Park, Point Mugu State Park, Sycamore Cove State Beach, Leo Carrillo State Park, Robert Meyer Memorial State Beach (El Matador, El Pescador and La Piedra), Point Dume Bluffs State Park, Point Dume State Beach, Paradise Cove,” the commission said.

The commission also said that the Will Rogers State Historic Park is being used as a staging area for fire fighters and is currently off-limits to filming.

–IANS

sim/dc/bg