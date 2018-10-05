Call centre set up in MP for election-related complaints

Bhopal, Oct 10 (IANS) In view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, a call centre has been set up here.

Anyone can dial toll free number — 1950 — to register a complaint regarding the elections, state chief election commissioner V.L. Kanta Rao said late on Tuesday.

The state-level centre was set up on Tuesday and 10 executives have been recruited to register the complaints. Contact centres have been set up at the district level too.

Complaints, both at the state and district levels, will be monitored by the National Grievances Redressal System.

