Cambodia dismisses reports of MH370 crashing in its jungle

Phnom Penh, Sep 4 (IANS) Cambodia on Tuesday ruled out rumours that the Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared in 2014 with 239 people on board, crashed in the country’s remote jungle.

“First, there is no any evidence — information or data — to prove that it crashed in Cambodia,” Sin Chansereyvutha, spokesman for Cambodia’s State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, told Xinhua news agency.

“Second, if this news was true, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia would make a hotline call to us for cooperation because in ASEAN, we have a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and information sharing on search and rescue when there is a plane crash,” he said.

“But the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia has not contacted us on this issue, so we conclude that this is false news.”

He said Cambodia has no plan to search the missing plane in its jungle unless there is evidence-attached request from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

The spokesman’s reaction came after The Sun reported on Tuesday that British video producer Ian Wilson claimed he has spotted the doomed passenger jet on Google Maps which crashed in Cambodia’s remote jungle after spending “hours” searching online.

The flight MH370 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing mysteriously disappeared from radar in the early hours of March 8, 2014.

Radar and satellite tracking indicated it went down in the southern Indian Ocean.

–IANS

pgh/sed