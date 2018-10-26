Camilia Cabello slams fans for calling her ‘pregnant’

Los Angeles, Oct 27 (IANS) Singer Camilia Cabello has slammed people for calling her ‘pregnant’ and spreading rumours that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Matthew Hussey.

The rumours started on Friday after Cabello posted a photo of herself with one hand placed on her stomach, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“you’re still the only thing I did right,” Cabello captioned the social media picture.

After seeing the picture, people flooded her post with comments asking if she’s pregnant, based on her hand placement.

In response to the speculations, the “Havana” hitmaker wrote: “Guys don’t be crazy. I’ve been eating delicious foods. Leave me and my belly alone.”

Cabello and Hussey were first spotted together while on vacation in Mexico in February.

–IANS

