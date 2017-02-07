Camorra suspect held for alleged extortion against Bangladeshis

Naples, Feb 8 (IANS/AKI) Anti-mafia police in Naples on Tuesday arrested a suspect accused of extortion against Bangladeshi immigrants in the southern Italian city.

The suspect, named as A.D.C. was put under house arrest as part of the operation which was carried out on the orders of Naples anti-mafia magistrates.

Tuesday’s operation followed an investigation into alleged intimidation of Bangladeshis living in the town of San Gennaro Vesuviano on the eastern outskirts of Naples aimed at extorting money from them.

Intimidatory acts reported to police by the local Bangladeshi community including gluing up the entrance to a building they used as a mosque

A.D.C. led the intimidation, introducing himself as”the boss of San Gennaro”, prosecutors said.

The ruthless workings of the Camorra, one of Italy’s oldest and most violent mafias, were laid bare by Roberto Saviano’s best-selling book ‘Gomorrah’ and the award-winning film of the same name.

The Camorra’s main sources of revenue include drug trafficking, extortion, arms trading, prostitution and waste disposal.

–IANS/AKI

sku/