Campaign to raise awareness on mental health effects of anti-Black racism

The City of Toronto has launched a new campaign aimed at raising awareness about the mental health effects of anti-Black racism.

This campaign is in partnership with the TAIBU Community Health Centre, as a part of its Toronto For All anti-discrimination initiative, which has focused on Indigenous and transgender youth communities, as well as issues like Islamophobia, disability inclusion, intimate partner violence and anti-ageism.

The awareness campaign will see three different posters placed in transit shelters until February 23, followed by Black Mental Health Day on March 2.

“A day dedicated to Black mental health will shed light on and encourage a deeper social commitment to addressing the profound and systemic harms of anti-Black racism on the mental health of Black Torontonians,” the City statement said. “An annual day to confront anti-Black racism’s negative impact on mental health in Black communities is only the first step, but an important one to rally people to take action.” -CINEWS